Tanzania of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has through President John Magufuli congratulated Tanzania on the celebrations of the 53rd Anniversary of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

"I take this opportunity to confirm the importance of promoting means of mutual cooperation between us in all fields and developing the historic relations between our two countries," the Egyptian leader wrote to his Tanzanian counterpart.

"I wish you all the best of health, happiness and your brotherly people ever more progress and prosperity," he added.

Tanzania enjoys relatively solid diplomatic relations with Egypt, a move that has enabled the two sides to cooperate in various socio-economic issues.