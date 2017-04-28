27 April 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: KK Man Sentenced to 5 Years Ihl for Burglary

By Charles Mphwere

The Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate Court on Tuesday sentenced a 31 year old man to 5 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for the theft of assorted items from Midima Superette.

The court heard through Nkhunga Police Station Prosecutor, Inspector Will Asibu that during the night of 31 March and 1 April 2017, an unknown person broke into the superette belonging to Zahoor Hussain aged 25 of Pakistani origin.

According to Asibu, on the said night, it was raining and the convict who was armed with a panga knife and using a metal bar, drilled the other side of the shop and subsequently entered inside and managed to steal different items without being noticed.

"Among them were; a CCTV monitor, TNM, Airtel and MTL recharge vouchers and laptop bags and cash amounting to K100, 000. 00,"he told the court

According to Inspector Asibu, during the morning hours the guard noticed the break in and reported the matter at Nkhunga Police Station. The police launched an investigation leading to the apprehension of the convict on April 10 where the suspect admitted to committing the crime alone.

Passing his judgment, Magistrate Kingsley Buleya of Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate Court slapped Thepo with 5 years IHL saying these types of offences are becoming common and there is an outcry from people from many areas therefore such convicts deserve stiff punishment.

Buleya refused to consider the convicts mitigation arguing that he should have thought of that before committing the offence, adding that the way he managed to enter into the building confirmed that it was well planned.

Thepo hails from Slowi 3 Village, in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwansambo in Nkhotakota.

