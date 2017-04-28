Tanzania: Tabora Residents Access Clean Borehole Water

More than 40,000 residents in Tabora Region will benefit from clean and safe water to be supplied through a project funded by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) at a cost of 36.6bn/-.

"This is the first time in Tanzania for a single project to successfully drill 115 deep boreholes in such an arid area like Tabora. As a result, more than 40,000 additional people are now able to access safe and clean water, increasing the water supply coverage in the targeted villages from 9.9 per cent in 2009 to more than 40 per cent," according to a statement issued by JICA yesterday.

The Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, and the Japanese Ambassador to Tanzania, Masaharu Yoshida, are expected to officiate at the launching of the project tomorrow (Saturday).

JICA had received a request for the construction of water facilities in Tabora Region from the government of Tanzania, where safe water supply coverage was limited due to its difficult hydrogeological terrain.

The preparatory survey of the project was conducted from 2009-2011 and the actual construction was completed in September 2016. At the beginning, the project encountered challenges such as difficulty in finding water sources with sufficient amounts of good quality water and the success rate for drilling quality boreholes was below 30 per cent, the agency noted.

"Through efforts of the team undertaking the scheme, Tabora Region and the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, the success rate increased, enabling the drilling of 111 deep boreholes with hand-pumps and the construction of four piped water supply schemes with public water drawing points meeting the agreed target.

The project has also provided support to the region and the districts to ensure establishment and registration of Community Owned Water Supply Organizations (COWSOs) for the operation and maintenance of all water supply facilities that are constructed," the statement said.

Also, the scheme provided training to the community organizations on how to maintain and repair minor breakdowns. It also provided support and training to develop the capacity of water councils and sanitation teams.