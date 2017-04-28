Malanje — The governor of the northern Malanje, Norberto dos Santos, Wednesday praised the participation of citizens in the electoral registration process, in what he described as an evidence of a patriotic sense and interest in exercising the right to vote in the country's election set for August 23, 2017.

This was in recognition of the engagement of the staff and officials as well as institutions that directly or indirectly worked for the success of the electoral registration, held from August 2016 to March 2017.

According to Norberto dos Santos, the success of the process owed to the participation of all citizens who, with the patriotic spirit and citizenship, did and will continue to do their best to ensure that the elections take place in a free, fair and transparent manner.

He also praised the churches and the traditional authorities for having mobilised their members and citizens to join the electoral registration process.

The recognition was also extensive to the National Police and the Media Houses, namely National Radio of Angola (RNA), Public Television of Angola (TPA), Angola Press Agency (ANGOP), News Paper (Edições Novembro) and Angolan Forum of Young Entrepreneurs(FAJE).

The ceremony ended with the awarding of diplomas of merit, honourable mention and a dinner.