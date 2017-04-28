Luanda — Angolan minister of Territory Administration Bornito de Sousa has called on the international community to continue supporting the ongoing electoral process in the country.

The official was speaking at presentation ceremony of stocktaking report on updating of electoral registration 2016-2017 to the diplomatic corps accredited in Angola.

Bornito de Sousa praised the international community's attention to the electoral process and announced that the Ministry will, in due time, hand over to the National Electoral Commission (CNE) the definitive data of the computer file of citizens.

According to him, after the calling of elections by head of State for August 23, the Ministry has 15 days to remove those turning 18 years after this date as at the time of elections they will still be considered underage citizens.

Bornito de Sousa expressed the sector's availability to continue exchanging views with the diplomatic corps and to timely inform the countries and international organisations interested to observe the general elections.

Presenting his report, the Secretary of State for Institutional Affairs, Adão de Almeida, said that the process went as planned.

He put at 9.5 million the number of citizens registered till April 07 this year.