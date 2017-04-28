Gaborone — Botswana supports the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, though the country does not accept or subscribe to the concept of labelling any particular tribe or ethnic group as "Indigenous Peoples," Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Slumber Tsogwane has said.

Delivering a statement at the ongoing 16th Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) in New York, Minister Tsogwane said the country's position is that all tribes and ethnic groups are indigenous to Botswana.

The minister further indicated that Botswana recognises that some members of the population in several communities spread across the country are disadvantaged and marginalised, hence they deserve special attention.

"To this end, the Government of Botswana has developed policies and programmes tailored towards the needs of Remote Area Communities, covering areas such as land allocation, education and economic empowerment," he said.

Mr Tsogwane also affirmed that all Batswana are equal before the law and that the country is against all forms of discrimination, including on the basis of colour, race, ethnicity, religion, gender or social status.

Meanwhile, Mr Tsogwane also briefed the meeting that through the declaration of the "Affirmative Action Framework for Remote Area Communities", government continued uplifting the livelihood and well-being of our marginalised Communities.

"The implementation of the Declaration is based on our democratic set up and processes which provide all citizens of Botswana with a conducive environment devoid of infringements of their rights," he said.

He said some of the objectives of this framework include the following to provide infrastructure in the recognised remote area settlements to be able to participate and benefit from the country's socio-economic development

He said government through the affirmative action, enabled the remote area communities to build sustainable livelihoods, promote self-reliance and sustainable utilization of natural resources and enhanced the remote area communities' access to social services, poverty eradication initiatives and other national development programmes.

Mr Tsogwane further said the government has a deliberate programme that empowers local communities to utilise land and natural resources found in their areas for economic gain and for cultural purposes.

"The local communities' are assisted to establish Community Based Natural Resources and Community Based Organisations carryout income generating activities to uplift their livelihoods and create employment," he said.

In this regard, he said two initiatives that benefit remote area communities include the Tsodilo Community Initiative which conforms to the UNESCO/World Heritage Committee's decision that communities living in and around World Heritage Sites should benefit.

The project in the buffer area of Tsodilo World Heritage site provides water to the community, water for livestock, a craft centre and campsite which has trained and employed young people.

The other initiative is the Okavango World Heritage Site that is in line with the decision of the 39th Session of the World Heritage Committee held in Bonn Germany in 2015 that recommended the expansion and strengthening of programmes to accommodate use of traditional resource for upliftment of livelihoods, promote access rights, cultural rights and participation by local communities in the tourism sector.

Mr Tsogwane further said Botswana reaffirms her commitment to the implementation of the six mandated areas of the Permanent Forum.

BOPA