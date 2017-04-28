28 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Media Advised On Covering Climate Change Stories

By Sylivester Domasa

Dodoma — At least 10 media professionals from electronic, online and print media outlets across the country have benefited from a climate change reporting training jointly organised by Decentralised Climate Finance Project (DCFP) and Tanzania Natural Resources Forum (TNRF).

The two-day workshop held here from Monday aimed at equipping journalists on covering environmental stories, notably climate change. DCFP Coordinator, Mr Sanford Kway acknowledged that most journalists find technical climate change stories difficult to understand.

"With the right information and support, the media can indeed become better equipped and more interested in developing well-articulated climate change related stories," he said.

DCFP is a five-year project aiming at facilitating investment that improves responses to climate change across 15 test district councils in Tanzania Mainland. It includes Bahi, Iramba, Kilwa, Kiteto, Kondoa, Longido, Manyoni, Mbulu, Monduli, Ngorongoro, Pangani, Same, Siha and Simanjiro."

According to the coordinator, the UK-AID funded five year project intends to reach the most vulnerable communities and ensure interventions are undertaken in line with the national policies.

"We need well trained journalists to help implement this project by reporting experience, case studies and testimonies that other communities can learn from," he said.

TNRF Communication and Advocacy Coordinator, Ms Sophia Masuka, said: "There is lack of education among reporters on issues that touch climate change. Most of us lag behind when it comes to topical environmental stories.

We often rely on press statements because we don't have the initiative to generate our own ideas."

The media's role in influencing policy change and public debate is crucial, she added.

A trainer from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Mr Paul Dotto, said media and climate change training was necessary for journalists to cover the issue as well as to localise main points from international meetings on climate change.

