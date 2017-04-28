THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has relieved recently appointed SFM radio boss Pamela Gwanzura of her duties after the parent ministry deemed her a security risk.

Gwanzura's dismissal comes barely a month after she was appointed manager for the public broadcaster's SFM radio station.

Pamela is married to popular gospel singer and preacher Pastor Stanley Gwanzura, who is better known as Pastor G.

Pamela was part of a cadre of managers poached from the privately-owned ZimFM Stereo radio station.

A ZBC workers' committee member said Gwanzura was dismissed because officials from the Information Ministry felt she was a security risk.

The mandarins at the information ministry were apparently discomfited by her husband's association with the anti-Presiddent Robert Mugabe #ThisFlag movement.

#ThisFlag is led by Pastor Evan Mawarire who was arrested upon his return from USA and faces charges of plotting topple President Mugabe.

"She (Pamela) was told to pack and go last Friday after because of her husband's role on the #thisflag movement," said the workers' committee member who asked not to be identified, fearing victimisation.

"They (Ministry of Information) questioned why the current management and board employed someone whose husband had such a record in the anti-Mugabe movement.

Another staffer questioned the logic of employing and wasting her time before a "through" background check.

"Imagine, she left her job (at ZiFM) to come and join SFM radio and now, barely a month later, she is jobless simply because someone doesn't like her husband activisms."

Contacted for comment the Gwanzura only said she was resting at home.