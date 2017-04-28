27 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: We've Lost About 800 Lives to Meningitis - Saraki

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Wednesday said meningitis has claimed about 800 lives so far.

Saraki disclosed this while administering meningitis vaccines to patients at the National Assembly hospital, Abuja as part of activities to mark the World Immunization Week.

The Senate President said health care reform in Nigeria must emphasis on prevention rather than cures.

He therefore urged families and communities to embrace vaccines as a preventive health care measure.

We've lost about 800 people to Meningitis - this should not be the case. We must encourage families to take their children for vaccination. pic.twitter.com/D3w6d2wz25

- Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) April 26, 2017

I told these mothers at @nassnigeria clinic:

"Any healthcare reform in Nigeria must emphasize prevention, rather than cures." #vaccineswork pic.twitter.com/F9NGiyZbPE - Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) April 26, 2017

As we mark #WorldImmunizationWeek, we must all encourage our families and communities to embrace vaccines as a preventive healthcare measure pic.twitter.com/oi4irQMzBP

- Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) April 26, 2017

