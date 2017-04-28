Nigeria: We've Lost About 800 Lives to Meningitis - Saraki

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Wednesday said meningitis has claimed about 800 lives so far.

Saraki disclosed this while administering meningitis vaccines to patients at the National Assembly hospital, Abuja as part of activities to mark the World Immunization Week.

The Senate President said health care reform in Nigeria must emphasis on prevention rather than cures.

He therefore urged families and communities to embrace vaccines as a preventive health care measure.

