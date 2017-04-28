28 April 2017

Nigeria: Special Olympics Nigeria to Host World Malaria Day

By Chioma Nwafor

In an effort to commemorate the World Malaria Day 2017, Special Olympics Nigeria, in conjunction with ExxonMobil will be hosting a day filled with activities to raise awareness on Malaria and HIV.

The official theme for the 2017 World Malaria Day is"End Malaria for Good". Attendees to this year's event will take part in activities such as Family health forum (FHF) where Health Talks on Malaria and HIV with demonstrations will be given, Voluntary Counselling and Testing on Malaria and HIV, distribution of mosquito nets and a Unified soccer tournament. The event will take place on Saturday, 29th April 2017 at St. Finbarrs College, College road, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos at 9.00a.m.

World Malaria Day was established in May 2007 by the 60th session of the World Health Assembly, WHO's decision making body; World Malaria Day, is a day set aside to raise awareness on the need for continuous investment and support to various countries, in their efforts to combat Malaria and its associated problems, as well as provide information and support where necessary for communities prone to malaria. It is commemorated every year on the25th of April.

