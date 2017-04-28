27 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Digital Technology to Sensitize Good Governance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania on Thursday launched a four-year project aiming at sensitising good governance and accountability in Tanzania through digitization.

The project titled "Enabling Improved Governance and Accountability in Tanzania through Digital Technology" seeks to empower communities, through digital tools, to participate in addressing issues that were most relevant to development in their communities.

The project is funded by Belgium government.

Speaking to reporters during the launch of the project, Oxfam Tanzania Country Director, Mr Francis Odokorach, said that innovative use of digital technology will be employed to link community driven engagement to the broader national policy development and implementation.

"Oxfam believes that digital, information and communications technology are an enabler of solutions to development and human rights challenges if implemented in the right conditions," he noted.

The project is expected to be implemented in four regions namely Kigoma, Shinyanga, Arusha and Mtwara.

Tanzania

Region Agrees to Implement Single Customs Territory System

The East African Community (EAC) Committee on Customs has agreed on full implementation of Single Customs Territory… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.