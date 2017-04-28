Tanzania: Digital Technology to Sensitize Good Governance

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania on Thursday launched a four-year project aiming at sensitising good governance and accountability in Tanzania through digitization.

The project titled "Enabling Improved Governance and Accountability in Tanzania through Digital Technology" seeks to empower communities, through digital tools, to participate in addressing issues that were most relevant to development in their communities.

The project is funded by Belgium government.

Speaking to reporters during the launch of the project, Oxfam Tanzania Country Director, Mr Francis Odokorach, said that innovative use of digital technology will be employed to link community driven engagement to the broader national policy development and implementation.

"Oxfam believes that digital, information and communications technology are an enabler of solutions to development and human rights challenges if implemented in the right conditions," he noted.

The project is expected to be implemented in four regions namely Kigoma, Shinyanga, Arusha and Mtwara.