Nigeria: Customs Fou Zone C' Owerri Destroys Imported Poultry Products

Owerri — Over 102,099 cartons of frozen poultry products worth N1.27 billion illegally imported into the country have been destroyed by the Nigerian Customs Service.

The Customs Area Controller FOU Zone 'C' Owerri, Comptroller Mohammed Uba, told newsmen yesterday that poultry was still under import prohibition and any of such found would be seized and destroyed.

He said the truck conveying the imported frozen poultry products with Reg. No AJL 861 XA was intercepted along Benin Ekiadolor axis by Lagos Expressway, Edo State, and the poultry items included turkey parts, chicken parts, and poultry gizzard.

He urged Nigerians not to patronize or import frozen poultry products as they were adversely affecting the nation's poultry industry and had been adjudged by health authorities to be injurious to health.