Mozambique: Nyusi Wants 'Productive Mentality' in Public Sector

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday called for creating “a productive mentality” among members of the public administration.

During a visit to the Maputo headquarters of the Ministry of State Administration and Public Service, Nyusi said he had found that civil servants have “a precarious attitude”, which results in poor production of income for the state.

He drew that conclusion after listening to some of the Ministry's directorates during an extraordinary session of its Consultative Council, which was the high point of his visit.

“We cannot have a precarious attitude”, he declared. “But if we have a very precise mentality, we will be able to do a good job”.

Nyusi stressed the need for the state to produce revenue, pointing out that if revenues rise, then wages can also rise. Furthermore, public servants should have a spirit of saving money, and ensuring that the available funds produce tangible results for the Mozambican people.

There are around 350,000 public servants in Mozambique, the majority of them in the education and health services. Nyusi said that the mentality of many of them “does not help solve the country's problems”.

He therefore urged tighter management of human resources in the public administration, and greater rigour in hiring staff.

Nyusi wanted to see public servants generating income for the state, and he denounced corruption in the state apparatus. Clearly he regarded this as a very serious threat, for he warned that the time will come when some state institutions will e closed down because of corrupt behavior.

“We always talk about corruption”, said Nyusi, “but what are you waiting for before you take action? There's a great deal of corruption in the public sector. The procedures are clear, but people don't follow them, some because they are innocent of the culture of work and of professionalism, but others because they are making room for corruption”.

Nyusi recommended that the educational institutions subordinate to the Ministry (such as the Higher Institute of Public Administration, ISAP) should give courses on corruption, explaining what the concept means and measures that can be taken against it.