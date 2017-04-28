28 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NBFF Hammers Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Orkula Shaagee

As part of efforts to end violence in the Kwese Premier Basketball League, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has slammed a fine of N250,000 and N150,000 on Kano Pillars Basketball Club and Gombe Bulls Basketball Club respectively.

This follows the decision of the NBBF Technical Committee which looked into the fracas that greeted the April 22, 2017 match between the two clubs in Gombe.

Apart from the fine, six players of Kano Pillars - Abubakar Usman, Ibrahim Yusuf, Abdul Yahaya, Celestine Nwafor, Mustapha Yusuf and Oche Omaga were handed a three-match suspension each for attacking the spectators and conducting themselves in a violent and uncontrollable manner.

In addition to their fine, Gombe Bulls have been ordered to play their next two home matches behind closed doors. They are also to repair the damaged Kano Pillars team bus for their inability to control their fans.

Also affected by the suspension are the Head Coach of Kano Pillars, Sani Ahmed and his assistant, Ibrahim Makun. While Ahmed is to serve a 2-match suspension for his inability to control his bench, Makun was suspended for five league matches for attacking a Gombe Bulls player, with a serious warning to be of good behaviour henceforth.

Nigeria

There's No Boko Haram Resurgence, Nigerian Military Assures

Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, briefing Newsmen during a Monthly News Conference on Defence and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.