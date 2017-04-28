Nigeria: NBFF Hammers Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls

As part of efforts to end violence in the Kwese Premier Basketball League, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has slammed a fine of N250,000 and N150,000 on Kano Pillars Basketball Club and Gombe Bulls Basketball Club respectively.

This follows the decision of the NBBF Technical Committee which looked into the fracas that greeted the April 22, 2017 match between the two clubs in Gombe.

Apart from the fine, six players of Kano Pillars - Abubakar Usman, Ibrahim Yusuf, Abdul Yahaya, Celestine Nwafor, Mustapha Yusuf and Oche Omaga were handed a three-match suspension each for attacking the spectators and conducting themselves in a violent and uncontrollable manner.

In addition to their fine, Gombe Bulls have been ordered to play their next two home matches behind closed doors. They are also to repair the damaged Kano Pillars team bus for their inability to control their fans.

Also affected by the suspension are the Head Coach of Kano Pillars, Sani Ahmed and his assistant, Ibrahim Makun. While Ahmed is to serve a 2-match suspension for his inability to control his bench, Makun was suspended for five league matches for attacking a Gombe Bulls player, with a serious warning to be of good behaviour henceforth.