ZAPU has castigated Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko for trying to clandestinely benefit from properties which were seized by government from the Joshua Nkomo led party in the 1980s.

Vice President Mphoko told a gathering of former Zipra and Zapu members at Castle Arms Motel in Bulawayo Sunday, that government wanted to return the seized properties.

The venue of the meeting, together with other properties and companies which include, Magnet House (which currently houses the Central Intelligence Organisations offices in Bulawayo), Nest Egg poultry farm in Hope Fountain, Woodglen Farm along Victoria Falls Road and Snake Park in Harare.

The other companies include Black Cat and Kudu Motors.

"The people who bought these properties are struggling yet they made an investment. The Zipra and Zapu properties are dotted across the country," Vice President Mphoko, was quoted as having said by state media.

"So, some of the men approached me saying they are living in poverty and it was saddening that they have properties they are not benefiting from. I took their messages to the President telling him of their problems."

He added: "I'm waiting for that list. zapu has properties all over the country. The President is ready but you are dragging me behind. I'm giving you a week to provide me with the list."

The Dumiso Dabengwa led ZAPU fired back saying VP Mphoko was trying to use divide and rule tactics.

"It is however, interesting to note that ZANU PF now seeks to perpetuate its trademark divide and rule tactics with Mphoko, who himself deserted the war from ZPRA in 1976, holding clandestine meetings with pseudo ZPRA veterans discussing about the properties.

"We are aware of the machinations at hand here, where, as their tradition, Mphoko is compiling a looting machine to grab the properties which are set to be released as per ZAPU and ZPRA demands.

"We wonder on whose mandate Mphoko talks about returning the properties," said party spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa.

He added: "If he speaks as Mugabe's surrogate and appointee, representative of those who unlawfully seized them, then it is welcome that they have finally come to their senses."

Maphosa said VP Mphoko has no "moral stand to even mention the properties he never contributed in their acquisition, having ceased to be a member in 1976 when ZIPRA collapsed, way before the properties purchase in the early 1980s".

There is no love lost between VP Mphoko and Dabengwa. In February this year, VP Mphoko publicly attacked Dabengwa saying he was leading a fake political outfit.

"Mphoko's personal hatred of Dr Dabengwa must not impair his judgement to the extent of labelling ZAPU a fake Dabengwa party. ZAPU, through a convention and subsequent 2010 congress officially pulled out of the unity accord and Zanu PF," said Maphosa.

"Mphoko, or any other hangers on cannot undo what was done by the party's highest decision maker, congress. Even Dr Nkomo could not have undone that process for no one is above the party and its formal and legal processes.

"So, for Mphoko to label ZAPU fake is not only dishonest but a greatest insult to the liberation movement.".