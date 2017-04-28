28 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Closure of IDP Camps May 29 Unrealistic - NEMA

By Uthman Abubakar

Maiduguri — The Northeast Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEM) has described as 'unrealizable' the decision by the Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima to close all IDP camps in the state on May 29 and send the IDPs to their respective homes.

Speaking to Daily Trust in Maiduguri, Mohammed Kanar said, "His Excellency's decision to close the IDP camps on May 29 is only his hope, and that is also the hope of all disaster management experts because of the ability of our gallant military to capture 22 out of the 27 local government areas of the state in a matter of some days."

