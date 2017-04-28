Sudan to Announce National Accord Government Next Week

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of Sudan, and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, announced that the consultations pertinent to formation of the national accord government have been completed, indicating that the government formation would be announced next week.

At a press conference he held on Wednesday at Martyr Al-Zubair Conference Hall, Hamid said that the new government's formation will not include leadership of the National Assembly and the Walis (governors) of the states.

He said that the new government will retain the number of 31 ministries and eight ministries in the states.

He attributed the delay in announcing the new government to the hope that all the national forces will be represented in the government.

He indicated that Mubarak Al-Fadil has declared his support to the National Dialogue Document despite his affirmation that he will not join the coming government.

On resumption of the negotiations with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North (SPLM-N), Hamid said that "the government will negotiate with those who are accepted by the SPLM-N leadership, whether it be Yasir Arman or others".

He ridiculed the call of some forces for continuity of the sanctions that were imposed on Sudan, describing this call as "shameful because in fact it is invitation for continuity of the Sudanese people's suffering".

(Source: SUNA)