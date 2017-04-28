Kampala — The High Court in Kampala is today expected to pass its judgment that will determine the fate of city businessman Andrew Kananura aka Desh who is accused of murdering his employee Badru Kateregga at his Panamera Bar located at Naguru, a Kampala suburb in 2012.

The much awaited verdict had been scheduled for Tuesday this week but trial judge Joseph Murangira was indisposed on that day.

To that effect, the reading of the verdict was deferred to today (Friday) at 2pm

In today's judgment, the court will either convict or acquit him.

Murder is grave offense and on conviction, one is liable to suffer death by hanging.

Further, the court has an option of lessening his murder charges to man-slaughter charges that attract a life imprisonment sentence on conviction.

In the build-up of to this verdict, two court assessors Mr Robert Kabureta and Ms Rehema Babirye , in their joint lay man's opinion, advised court to find Kananura not guilty of murdering his employee.

The assessors told court that the prosecution had failed to prove its case against Kananura.

In further justifying their call for Kananura acquittal, the assessors told court that the prosecution witness, who testified against him, based their testimonies on hearsay and not on conclusive facts.

Equally, the court assessors advised court to acquit Kananura's co-accused including his brother Raymond Kananura and two of their co-accused Cyrus Maganda and Samuel Muzolewa.

Legally, assessors' opinion is not binding to court because the trial judge can either agree with their advice or depart from it.

However, the assessors called for the conviction of the fifth suspect, Mr Jacob Onyango because the deceased died in his presence and that he even saw the suspect (s) running away from the scene of crime.

Its alleged that on September 30,2012, the accused and others still at large, while at Panamera Bar beat and killed Kateregga, a bar attendant, over Shs30,000 that he had received as a tip from a customer. They deny the charges.