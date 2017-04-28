Nigeria: 200 to Invade Kaduna for Zenith Bank Basketball League

Ramat Square, Kaduna will be a beehive of activities as over 200 female basketball players as over 200 female basketballers arrive the state on Saturday, April 29th in continuation of this year's Zenith Bank Women basketball league which dunked off in Abuja a fortnight ago.

Secretary General of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Augustine Balewa, said the arrival of the teams would serve as prelude to the Technical Committee meeting fixed for Indoor Sports Hall of Ramat Square the following day.

He said actions would continue on Monday, May 1 with all the 18 teams rubbing shoulders until the Monday, May 8th when the second phase will come to an end.

Balewa said that the best four teams in each group in phases 1and 2 would proceed to round two of the league while the last two teams in each group would be relegated to division one at the end of the competition.

Defending Champion, First Bank, Customs and Dolphins won all their matches at the first phase in Abuja, but the setting will different at the stage where they are expected to confront one and another.

First Bank Head Coach, Peter Ahmedu, said after the first phase that the real battle would begin at the Kaduna leg.

He explained that the first phase has given them the opportunity to assess their bitter rivals, Dolphins and Customs.

"We are going to Kaduna to continue with the determination and commitment we displayed during our first phase matches. We are not going to undermine any team as we will play each game as it comes," the First Bank Coach said.