28 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Amapakabo Linked With Kano Pillars Job

Imama Amapakabo has been linked with the vacant coaching role at Kano Pillars.

The 'Sai Masu Gida' have been hunting for a coach since the resignation of Kadiri Ikhana.

And former FC IfeanyiUbah gaffer, Raphael Everton and Zachary Baraje were reported to be front-runners for the role.

But Amapakabo, recently relieved of his duties at Enugu Rangers is gradually courting more interest.

"Everton very well tops the list of the coaches that have been mentioned but he is yet to arrive in the country and that may give way to other top coaches," a source told Goal.

"Imama Amapakabo is a name that has been mentioned, we all know what he did with his form club last year.

"Though discussions are still going on, interest for Imama is gradually gaining more ground. If Everton doesn't arrive the country in time it might cost him an opportunity but Imama could just be a good option."

The management of Kano Pillars, in a recent statement, announced the promotion of Ibrahim Musa as acting head coach.

