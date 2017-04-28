Angola: Minister Highlights Usefulness of Information Technologies

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technologies, José Carvalho da Rocha, said Thursday in Luanda that Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) represent a useful tool in the development of the daily activities of women, especially in the field of business.

According to the minister, who was speaking at the 5th forum on girls and ICT, many women are nowadays developing their business as the aid of new technologies, which shows their interest in this market.

José Carvalho da Rocha said that nowadays in many parts of the world there are women who create their companies with these tools and do not even need to leave their homes.

Today, with the advancement of new technologies, the minister continued, women have already realized that new information technologies are part of their lives and of their companies and that it is increasingly difficult to live without them.

For this reason, José Carvalho da Rocha explained that the United Nations guides the member countries to encourage women to use more and more information and communication technologies.

The forum aims to create a global environment that empowers and encourages women to consider careers in the growing field of information and communication technologies.