THE Bulawayo Agricultural Society (BAS) has come up with stringent measures to prevent the spread of the deadly Foot and Mouth Disease at this year's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

The international trade showcase now in its 58th year kicked off on Tuesday and runs until April 29. Namibian President Hage Geingob will officially open the trade fair on Friday.

The government has been battling to contain the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease especially in the cattle-rich Matabeleland region.

This has affected cattle sales in the region with government moving to decentralize the marketing of cattle to avoid a depletion of the national herd.

In an interview, BAS Administrative Officer Natalie Adlam said they were accepting livestock only from quarantined areas to prevent the spread of the disease.

"Any animal that has cloven feet, that is your cattle, sheep and goats, all can catch and transmit the disease to each other," he said.

"They are only allowing them from places that are vaccinated and are clean and have not had any Foot and Mouth Outbreak for the past 18 months."

Adlam said there has been outbreaks of FMD in some places recently although the outbreak was contained.

She added that there will be an exhibition of 110 heads of cattle on show and also 29 pedigree cattle.

Cattle shows have been a major highlight throughout the years however, the outbreak of FMD has seen the numbers of cattle dwindling.

The premier trade showcase has attracted 326 exhibitors, a decline from 337 who exhibited in 2016. However, foreign exhibitors have marginally increased from 20 last year to 21 this year.