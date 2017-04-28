27 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: King James Phiri in Double Album Launch This Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chimwemwe Mapakata

Two years down the line after Gospel artist King James Phiri released his album Mukumane ndi Moyo Wanga which was a darling to many, he is back in the studios, now working on two albums.

He said the two albums will be launched in September, 2017 as he is still in the studios working on the songs.

"One album titled Yahweh is already done. We are only remaining with the second album titled Ambuye Muchite Chatsopano which is expected to be finished this week. I started working on this project in 2015. By the end of next month, people will start listening to the songs. By the Grace of God, we are expecting to launch of both the CD and DVD for the albums," Phiri said.

He explained that his latest albums which he worked with Joseph Tembo are about assuring and encouraging people to wait upon the Lord.

According to Phiri, some songs also feature Sam Maliza and Thoko Suya.

Moreover, he urged his fans to continue the good work of supporting him and his music.

"Fans should expect more and God's touch through these albums. I am just thankful to them and all Gospel music lovers for the good support. As always, they should embrace the albums and take the messages in consideration. More powerful gifts are on the way, they should only be alert," Phiri said.

King James Phiri's career dates to where he started singing in a church choir at Zambezi Evangelical and so far he has 3 albums.

His last album was released in 2014 and the two albums when launched will add the number of albums to his name to 5.

Malawi

Prominent Journalist Mwalwanda Retires

The long serving and renowned journalist for Malawi News Agency (Mana) Gospel Mwalwanda Thursday bid farewell to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.