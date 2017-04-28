28 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Build Courts in Prisons - Dambazau

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joshua Odeyemi

The Federal Government is working on co-locating courts and prisons to fast track the process of administering justice in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau gave this hint yesterday in Abuja, while commissioning 239 operational vehicles and farm implements recently acquired by the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS).

Dambazau said the move was important to reduce congestion in most prison facilities in urban areas.

The Controller-General of Prisons, Ja'afaru Ahmed, said tractors and other relevant implements procured would address the drudgery hitherto associated with the prison farms.

Nigeria

State Security Service in Recruitment Scandal

Nigeria's internal secret service, the State Security Service (SSS), is enmeshed in a recruitment scandal following the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.