Nigeria: Govt to Build Courts in Prisons - Dambazau

The Federal Government is working on co-locating courts and prisons to fast track the process of administering justice in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau gave this hint yesterday in Abuja, while commissioning 239 operational vehicles and farm implements recently acquired by the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS).

Dambazau said the move was important to reduce congestion in most prison facilities in urban areas.

The Controller-General of Prisons, Ja'afaru Ahmed, said tractors and other relevant implements procured would address the drudgery hitherto associated with the prison farms.