Nigeria: Security Surveillance Over PDP Chieftain's Death in Police Custody

Asaba — The police have mounted a citywide surveillance over the ancient town of Sapele following the death of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Labour Party candidate in the 2011 Delta State House of Assembly election.

Chief Lucky Ayomanorwas said to have died in the custody of the police Wednesday night, and up till yesterday night, Sapele was tension-gripped as some of the late politician's supporters vowed to retaliate his death on the Police.

"We will burn down the police station. We know the police killed him," one of his followers said.

Ayomanor, a high chief and community leader, recently decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and sources said he was spotted driving in his SUV to Gana area of Sapele to see his elder brother about 9pm when he was accosted by the police.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Anieamaka, said a fully loaded revolver was found in his car when the policemen on an operation conducted a search on him.

"When the police demanded for the license, he could not provide it. The police then took him to the police station in Sapele," he said, adding that he fainted and he was rushed to hospital where he died.

But in a reaction to the police story that a gun was found in his car, a relative of the deceased, Chief Michael Okor, said, "Chief Ayomanor is a very peace-loving man. What would he need a gun for? We will talk after the autopsy."