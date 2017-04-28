Somalia: KDF Airstrikes in Somalia Reportedly Killed Militants

A Somali military officer says several Al Shabaab militants and commanders were killed in series of KDF airstrikes in War-Gaduud area near El Wak city in Gedo region in this week.

The official who spoke condition of anonymity, told Radio Shabelle that those killed in the aerial bombing include deputy commander of Al shabaab in Gedo region Ali Shangalow.

The Military source confirmed that the operation also killed two other al-Shabaab militants.

Al-Shabaab is yet to release a statement on the reported air strikes by Kenyan military jets.