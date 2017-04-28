Nigeria: Confederation Cup Draw Worries Eguma

Rivers United's technical manager, Stanley Eguma has described the club's draw in the group stage of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup as tough.

United, the only Nigerian club still in the running in inter-CAF club competition this year, is in Group A along FUS Rabat (Morocco), Club Africain (Tunisia) and KCAA (Uganda).

It has already been branded 'the Group of death' by bookmakers and Eguma is under no illusions how difficult it will be to progress from the section and into the quarter final.

"I must say it is a very tough group with two North African clubs from Morocco and Tunisia but we are confident of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

"We must also not overlook or underrate KCAA (Ugandan club), who have also earned a right to be here.

"Now, we must work hard, study our opponents and try to do Nigeria proud," he told club's website shortly after the draw.