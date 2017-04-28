28 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Confederation Cup Draw Worries Eguma

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rivers United's technical manager, Stanley Eguma has described the club's draw in the group stage of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup as tough.

United, the only Nigerian club still in the running in inter-CAF club competition this year, is in Group A along FUS Rabat (Morocco), Club Africain (Tunisia) and KCAA (Uganda).

It has already been branded 'the Group of death' by bookmakers and Eguma is under no illusions how difficult it will be to progress from the section and into the quarter final.

"I must say it is a very tough group with two North African clubs from Morocco and Tunisia but we are confident of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

"We must also not overlook or underrate KCAA (Ugandan club), who have also earned a right to be here.

"Now, we must work hard, study our opponents and try to do Nigeria proud," he told club's website shortly after the draw.

Nigeria

There's No Boko Haram Resurgence, Nigerian Military Assures

Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, briefing Newsmen during a Monthly News Conference on Defence and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.