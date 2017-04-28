HOW Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu said he was shocked by Dynamos' pathetic performance yesterday after the lifeless Glamour Boys turned on a horror show to slump to another home defeat in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at the National Sports Stadium. Lloyd Mutasa's men succumbed to a late first half header by Toto Banda following a defensive gaffe involving goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga and Lincoln Zvasiya.

It was Dynamos' second straight home defeat in the Premiership campaign after they fell 0-1 to FC Platinum on the opening day of the season.

Kaindu said he was surprised by DeMbare's poor show.

"I think Dynamos have always been strong. I cannot take away the pedigree that they have, I have got so much respect for them even after collecting maximum points," said the Zambian gaffer.

"But Dynamos are not as strong as we know Dynamos. I have seen Dynamos playing, I think they need to push up a bit. The league cannot be exciting without (a strong) Dynamos, honestly."

DeMbare were coming from a morale-boosting win away in Hwange, but yesterday's defeat could hamper the momentum especially after beating two of their biggest rivals Highlanders and CAPS United to win the Independence Cup last week.

However, some critics will say both Bosso and Makepekepe didn't field their strongest teams in that tournament.

Mutasa yesterday still got a standing ovation from the fans after the match despite his team's shocking poor show.

Dynamos were forced to make adjustments to the starting line-up following the injuries to key players Ocean Mushure, Denver Mukamba, Gift Saunyama and Masimba Mambare, but the depth of his rebuilding exercise was cruelly exposed by How Mine.

The passing, which they appeared to have perfected in previous assignments, was atrocious as they played second fiddle to the visitors.

There was no determination among the Dynamos players and the supporters, who braved the chilly weather, were up with whistles of disapproval for the better part of the match to make their feelings known.

DeMbare survived a flurry of assaults in the first half, but Emmanuel Mandiranga missed a sitter with their best opportunity which fell on the 28th minute following an interchange that involved Quality Kangadze and Wisdom Mutasa.

They were punished in the 44th minute when Zvasiya failed to communicate with his keeper and nodded the ball into the path of Banda after Mateyaunga had already left his line.

Takunda Sadiki had a glorious opportunity to square things up 10 minutes after the interval, but somehow his shot kissed the base of the upright and was deflected out with 'keeper Donovan Bernard badly exposed.

DeMbare could have conceded a second in time added on when How Mine made a counter attack with Kudzai Chideu only for the striker's chip to come off the woodwork.

Mutasa was not pleased by the outcome.

"We didn't play well in the first half and we conceded a goal that I think we should have avoided. We came back a little bit stronger in the second half, but we still had some chances that we could not bury and if you cannot score you cannot win. I think it wasn't our day.

"It's a setback and it can help to push us to go forward.

"We registered 30 players. You know we had some bit of momentum, but we had some forced changes because of injuries.

"When we went to Hwange the likes of Mambare got injured and it really affected the game plan here and there because we didn't have much time to regroup and work with the players that we used for this tie," said Mutasa.

The Glamour Boys remained on four points from as many matches, but they are yet to collect a point at home. How Mine continued on their recovery path after making a slow start. Kaindu's men have now won two matches in two outings to take their points tally to seven.

Teams Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, P. Dube, C. Rusere, L. Zvasiya, E. Muroiwa, T. Chipunza, P. Makaha (V. Ndaba, 59th min), E. Mandiranga, T. Sadiki (C. Kapupurika, 75th min), W. Mutasa (T. Macheke), Q. Kangadze

How Mine: D. Bernard, P. Tonha (T. Ranthokoane, 58th min), B. Mbiriri, K. Chideu, M. Sakala, M. Mukumba (T. Makanda, 84th min), T. Banda, P. manhanga, K. Musharu, M. Ncube, T. January (N. Ndlovu, 66th min).

Dynamos... 0

How Mine..(1) 1