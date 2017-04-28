Zimbabwe: Banned Products Flood Market

POLITICIANS and their cronies are taking advantage of an import ban on selected products meant to allow local manufacturers to recover to ship into the country the banned merchandise, which sources said were also evading duty payment.

The move has meant that importers, who are bringing the products into the country under government-issued licences, are making huge profits from domestic sales.

Some of the products include potato crisps, perfumes, powdered milk, cereals, cooking oil, soaps, as well as hardware products sold in quasi-formal outlets across major central business districts (CBDs).

Downtown and at Mbare Musika, in Harare, trucks loaded with washing powder, dairy products, petroleum jelly and biscuits, among other banned products, are offloaded in the wee hours of the morning by suspected smugglers who then distribute to informal traders and tuck shops around the city.

By 1000 hours in the morning, the products would have been distributed to various selling points, an investigation by this newspaper revealed.

Some of the products find their way to traders at growth points and other outlying areas where they have literally flooded the markets.

The local market has remained attractive for foreign suppliers who have continued to knock on the country's doors even, notwithstanding the resistance from local authorities.

In the downtown areas west of Harare's CBD, small wholesalers are offering cheap products and consumers have flocked to these establishments to buy for resale in tuck-shops and on the streets.

The trade in smuggled goods has thrived in part because boarders have become more porous, but the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) says smuggling has mainly been made through undesignated entry points on the country's borders.

On its part, it said it was progressing to stem smuggling.

"ZIMRA has made inroads in curbing transit fraud through the Electronic Cargo Tracking System which is currently still being rolled out. However, smuggling through undesignated entry points is more problematic and beyond ZIMRA's capacity to curb. It requires a more concerted national effort and political will to eliminate that kind of smuggling," said ZIMRA.

Sources within the trading business said political bigwigs were securing import licenses for cross boarder traders who were acting as their fronts.

After getting the import licenses, their cronies then bribe customs officials to let the goods pass through boarders without paying duty.

The political bigwigs would then share the spoils with their fronts.

Some of them, connected to foreign suppliers, have flouted the countries laws.

A top government official was last year implicated in the illegal importation of blankets from China for resale, although the politician denied the allegation.

Sources say the minister had been paying only 10 percent duty instead of 25 percent for the blankets.

A source at Beitbridge border post told the Financial Gazette's Companies & Markets (C&M) that some customs officials had received threatening calls from highly placed officials, ordering them to release goods at the border.

In Harare's high density suburbs, products such as the Mozambican Coca Cola have become increasingly popular, even dampening demand for locally produced beverages.

Products being smuggled from Zambia include detergents and cereals, among other grocery goods.

Government, through the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, removed about 100 products from the general import licence last year.

Products that were removed from the open general import license include fertilisers, plastic pipes, wheel barrows, roofing frameworks, tinned fruits and vegetables, dairy products, furniture, coffee creamers and petroleum jellies.

Other products on the import ban list are batteries, candles, floor polish, tobacco twines, second hand clothing, blankets, 23 pharmaceutical products, milk, potatoes, onions, biscuits, sugar, poultry, meat products and yeast.

But these products have crawled back onto the streets in large volumes.

Although government said the intervention was meant to protect domestic industries, local manufacturers still have to fight for market space with these smuggled goods.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president, Busisa Moyo, admitted that smuggling of banned products is rampant.

"Smuggling and permit busting practices are negatively impacting locally manufactured products. There are relationships that local traders have with foreign based suppliers that have lobbied for the removal of support for local industry through the South African Department of Trade and after failing to persuade our local Ministry of Industry, they are now resorting to smuggling and permit busting as they are unwilling to give up the Zimbabwean market," said Moyo.

A weakening South African rand has also incentivised smuggling as there is a likelihood of making good profits for smugglers, analysts said.

"We have to increase our vigilance working with ZIMRA and the police to put in place post-importation audits," Moyo said.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president, Denford Mutashu, said smuggling had become rampant and was affecting traditional retailers.

"Smuggling is now rampant and it's threatening the retail sector. We have realised that consumption of banned products is on the upward trajectory," Mutashu told C&M.

"Porous borders must be plugged because we are promoting informal trading," he added.

Mutashu said retailers had already written to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to deal with the problem.

He urged the manufacturing sector to address its cost structures in the wake of renewed competition on the market.

"We should not continue to promote smuggling. Manufacturers should also up their game; they should work on their pricing so that it remains competitive," said Mutashu.

ZIMRA also bemoaned a decline in customs duty revenue which was 6,69 percent below the target of US$70,78 million.

The tax authority attributed the loss in revenue to dampened regional trade in the wake of the import ban.

"Policies to protect the local industry were introduced to level the playing field for local business in relation to imports. These controls have significantly reduced imports and the derivative revenue," said ZIMRA in a statement.

Capacity utilisation had grown from 34 percent in 2015 to 47 percent last year against the backdrop of import restrictions, but in a bid to fight stiff competition from smuggled imports, industry is lobbying government for the use of softer currencies like the rand.

"The only request industry has made is time bound support to build competitive capacity, increased demand leading to economies of scale. A soft currency is critical to a successful industrialisation strategy," said Moyo.