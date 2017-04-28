Somalia: EUCAP Somalia Organizes Seamanship and Engineering Course in Mogadishu

On 27 April, a ceremony was held at the Mogadishu Police Academy to inaugurate newly refurbished classroom with the support from EUCAP Somalia and to celebrate the conclusion of a Seamanship and Engineering course organized by the Mission between 9 -24 April 2017.

The "ribbon-cutting" ceremony for the recently, refurbished areas of the Academy, opened its door in an old block of the Academy that has now been transformed into a multifunctional IT classroom and meeting room. The project began last February 2016 from the previous EUCAP Nestor Mission's mandate and included donation of IT equipment, such as laptop computers, a projector, printers and a generator.

On the same day, EUCAP Somalia's Head of Mission handed out certificates to Somali Police Officers from the Maritime Police Unit (MPU) who participated in the Seamanship and Engineering Training course.

The topics studied by the 46 participants included: elements of engineering, operational planning, including the study of elements of meteorology, basic knowledge of International Conventions, coastal and open sea navigation, boat handling, seamanship (knowledge and skill pertaining to the operation, navigation, management, safety, and maintenance of a ship), basic knowledge of First Aid, with particular reference to drowning, sunstroke and fire-arms injuries.

The course which was conducted by an external contractor aimed at enhancing maritime capabilities of the MPU, enabling them to maintain and safely operate their boats. The course included exercises at sea and case studies simulating the interception of arms smuggling. This part was organized in cooperation with AMISOM Maritime Unit.