Nigeria: Revenue Board Seals Sam Egwu, Martin Elechi's Properties

Abakaliki — The Acting Chairman, Ebonyi State Board of Internal Revenue, Dr Christian Achi yesterday said properties belonging to two former governors - Dr. Sam Egwu and Chief Martin Elechi - were sealed over tax evasion.

The task force which was led by Peter Oba also sealed properties of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Julius Ucha and that of Chief of Staff, Government House Abakaliki, Chief Offor Okorie, and that of the National Coordinator, Buhari/Osinbajo Initiative for Demonstrating Change, Comrade Chinedu Ogah.

Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, Dr Achi debunked the insinuation in some quarters that it was targeted at APC stalwarts in the state, adding that such insinuations were the handiwork of enemies of Governor David Umahi's administration.

He said the properties sealed included private schools, hotels, petrol stations and other business establishments, and that the state governor reconstituted the Board of Internal Revenue to generate revenue for the state and prosecute tax evaders.