Uganda: Weekend Guide - Timeless Concert

This evening, Limit X will be coming together for one last concert at Kampala Serena hotel.

Time: 6pm till midnight.

Entrance: Shs 150,000; VIP Table: Shs 3m

BLANKETS AND WINE 17TH EDITION

The 17th edition of Blankets and Wine will be happening this Sunday at the Lugogo cricket oval. Afrigo band will be the headline act.

Time: 10am till late.

Entrance: Shs 100,000.

CHIBUKU DANCE COMPETITION GOES TO LIRA

This afternoon, the Chibuku dance competition goes to Lira. Various groups will compete for a chance to represent their region at the grand finale in May.

Time: 1pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

ELEVATE UGANDA

This evening at the Uganda museum, there will be a workshop on how to be successful in business under the theme: Elevate Uganda.

Time: 5pm.

Entrance: Free.

RAILS GIRLS KAMPALA WORKSHOP

This weekend, there will be a workshop on how to make technology more approachable by Rails Girls Kampala at Makerere University main hall.

Time: 8am till 5pm.

Entrance: Free.

LEGENDS SUPER SATURDAY

Legends bar will be having Super Saturday from 9pm till morning. DJ Crim will be mixing all night long.

Entrance: Free.

DONS BAR CRAZY SATURDAY

There will be a happy hour until 10pm this Saturday. Buy three beers at Shs 11,000 and catch a surprise local performance.

Time: 8pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

BUBBLES

Friday and Saturday: Party Time

DJs play all the best local and garage music until late.

Entrance: Shs 5,000. Members: free.

GUVNOR

Afrigo band will be performing live this evening in Guvnor. They will be alongside Naava Grey.

Time: 9pm till late.

Entrance: Shs 50,000.

On Saturday Night Fever, come listen to a variety of music played by various deejays.

Time: 9pm till late.

Entrance: Shs 30,000.

LIQUID SILK @ VILLAGE MALL

On Saturday, there will be a surprise live band performance from 9pm till late.

On Sunday, it is Sunday Soul with barbeque. Come listen to smooth ballads all evening from 7pm till late.

Entrance: Free throughout the week.

THEATRE LABONITA

This weekend, The Ebonies will be staging their new play Akasoddookiyo at Theatre LaBonita.

Time: 2pm and 7pm.

Entrance: Shs 25,000. VIP: Shs 35,000.

BAT VALLEY THEATRE

This whole weekend, Afri Talent will be staging their new play Ettottolima at Bat Valley theatre.

Time: 3pm and 7pm.

Entrance: Shs 20,000.

NATIONAL THEATRE

Every Monday is Jam session in front of the theatre with different artistes showcasing their skills.

Time: 8:30pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

Wednesday it is Latin Flavor Nite with salsa and rumba, starting at 7:30pm in the auditorium.

Entrance: Free.

Thursday, Fun Factory will be presenting their latest comedy skits.

Time: 8pm to 10pm.