28 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Treason - Besigye Re-Appears Before Nakawa Court

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Kizza Besigye addresses journalists at Nakawa Court (file photo).
By Anthony Wesaka

Kampala — Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye re-appears before Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court this morning for the routine mention of his treason case.

The State is expected to update the court and other concerned parties including Dr Besigye on how far police investigations into the treason case have gone.

Should the State inform the court that they are done with investigations; the four-time presidential candidate will be sent to the High Court to stand trial.

On the contrary, prosecution will ask court for an adjournment to a later date to enable them tie the loose ends in investigations.

The court is also expected to extend the bail of the former Luweero bush war fighter for the next one month.

It's now almost a year ever since the state slapped the grave treason charges against the opposition politician but the police has never finalised with the investigations to have him committed to the High Court to stand trial.

Dr Besigye has always wondered what kind of evidence the state is looking for in order to incriminate him on grounds that he claimed to have won last year's February 18 general elections.

In an interview with this newspapers about two months ago, Mr Mike Chibita, the Director if Public Prosecutions attributed the delay in concluding the investigations to the defiant witnesses who allegedly witnessed the swearing-in of Dr Besigye but doesn't want to record statements with the police.

The treason charges against Dr Besigye arise from the alleged swearing-in of himself as president of Uganda following last year's disputed February 18 presidential elections in which he claims to have won by 52 per cent.

The alleged swearing-in of Dr Besigye clip went viral on May 11 last year which happened to be the eve of President Museveni's swearing-in for the 5th elective term at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

