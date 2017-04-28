28 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup - Italy Thump Nigeria 12-6

Italy turned on the style to defeat Nigeria 12-6 in their opening Group B match at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017.

Gabriele Gori followed his impressive scoring exploits in European qualifying with six goals against the Audu Adamu tutored side in Nassau on Thursday.

Paolo Palmacci contributed to the victory with a hat-trick, including two bicycle kick goals.

Though Azeez Abu also scored a treble for the Nigerians, they were no match for the firepower of the Italians in this curtain-raiser for both nations.

Nigeria's next match is against Mexico who also lost 2-3 to Iran.

