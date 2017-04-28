Nigeria: Ecological Fund Shrinks to N33.6 Billion As NEC Orders Probe

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday raised the alarm that the Ecological Fund had shrunk to N33.6 billion within the last few years.

The council, therefore, ordered the audit of the fund.

The committee to carry out the audit comprises the governors of Oyo, Borno, Imo, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom and Benue States as well as Ministers of Environment and Finance.

Addressing State House reporters after the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalung said the audit was to find out why the fund was dwindling while states that had applied for it were yet to receive it.

According to him, this implies that "somebody somewhere is touching the fund."

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano put the current balance of the natural resource fund and the ecological fund at N70.9 billion and N33.6 billion respectively as of March 31, 2017.

He said state and local governments would henceforth be keeping their share of the ecological and natural resouce funds for intervention as their need arises in the respective jurisdictions.

He said the efficiency unit in the Federal Ministry of Finance had saved the nation N17bn, adding that the council urged the governors to establish it in their states.

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun, in her presentation to the council, put the current balance in the excess crude account at $2.2 billion.