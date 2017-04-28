Uganda: In-Form Express Await KCCA Lads

Express FC have not played a single game in two weeks, which makes them fresher than KCCA FC, who have played three matches in the last seven days. The two city rivals clash today at Wankulukuku stadium, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

KCCA FC were on Wednesday drawn in group 'A' of the Caf Confederation Cup round-of-16 in which they will face Morocco's FUS Rabat, Tunisia's Club Africain and Rivers United of Nigeria, beginning May 12.

But before then, they have a decisive league fixture against Express FC to contend with today. KCCA continue to lead the table with six matches left, although with the mistakes they have been making, the championship is still there for the taking.

Their manager Mike Mutebi said in the aftermath of the Tuesday 1-2 loss to Vipers, that it was purely self-inflicted: "Both Vipers goals were gifts from us. The players know that we cannot let our concentration slip at such a critical time, when the championship is at stake," Mutebi said.

While KCCA began the second round with an enviable record of ten goals for and none against in their first three fixtures, they have conceded nine goals in their last six league games.

During that period, KCCA has not had a settled back-line. And without consistency in that department, problems are bound to erupt. Earlier in the season, it was largely known that Dennis Okot, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Awany and Habib Kavuma were the mainstays.

But also as a team, KCCA do not appear to have the same concentration levels on the league like they do on the continent. It seems like a distraction, that they just would like to get over with. This should work for Express, especially after seeing the way Vipers circulated the ball, as KCCA chased shadows.

Express coach Matia Lule says they have a plan for KCCA after watching them for a while.

But he remarks: "Football is unpredictable. Sometimes you rest for long and lose your touch. So, we must work for the result."

Apart from winger Simon Sserunkuma, who has been suffering from a bout of malaria, Express is injury free. The same cannot be said of KCCA. Brian Majwega, Tom Masiko and Muzamir Mutyaba remain doubts, as is the possibility of KCCA repeating their 3-1 first round win over Express.

Uganda Premier League

Friday@4pm:

Express v KCCA, Wankulukuku (Live on Azam TV)

SC Villa v Police, Masaka

Saturday@4pm:

Vipers v URA, Kitende

Soana v Onduparaka, Kavumba