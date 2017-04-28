Uganda: Govt Suspends Work At Parliament Printing Press

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has ordered Parliament to suspend the operations of its printing press.

The suspension, which took effect three weeks ago, was prompted by a directive from the ministry's department of occupational safety and health (OHS), which followed an audit on the state of the printing press room.

According to sources in Parliament, OHS officials made the decision after their inspection of the printing press last November confirmed concerns raised by some staff about its health and safety standards.

Key among the concerns was the location of the printing press room. It is located in the basement of Parliament's south wing, with no windows for proper aeration, no air conditioning facilities and is always stuffy. OHS officials said the conditions pose a grave threat to workers' health and safety in case of a fire outbreak.

The ministry recommended that Parliament urgently re-locates its printer to a well-ventilated space. In response, the Parliament's management board convened a meeting on April 10, 2017 to discuss the ministry's recommendations. In the meeting, they agreed to set up a sub-committee to discuss the issues in the report.

Subsequently, in a letter dated April 10, the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige, directed that the operations of the printing press are suspended until further notice.

"Parliament will suspend the operations of the printing press with immediate effect. Staff will, however, be required to report to work," Kibirige stated in the letter, which she copied to the Editor of Hansard, Andrew Walube.

The Director of Communications and Public Affairs (CPA), Chris Obore, confirmed the development, adding that they are making plans to move the printing press outside Parliament precincts, to the nearby Development House.

"The ministry recommended that we improve the air circulation and buy an air extractor. We decided that it was not necessary to keep the employees there following the recommendations," he said.

Currently, there are 10 lithographers working at the printing press.