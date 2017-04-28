28 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Woman Rep Loser Nganga Arrested Over Tallying Centre Chaos

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Nairobi Woman Representative loser in the Jubilee primaries Wangui Nganga was arrested Thursday night for causing disturbances at the Nyayo Stadium tallying Centre.

According to police, she caused fracas at the centre before being detained to the Lang'ata Police Station at midnight.

Police stated that she was being interrogated and is expected to appear in court soon.

The incumbent Rachel Shebesh won the ticket with 91,766 votes, followed by Millicent Omanga with 53,734 votes.

Karen Nyamu came third with 36,828 votes.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru who lost in the governor's race is also detained at Kileleshwa Police Station until Tuesday after she was charged for destruction of voting materials.

Bishop Wanjiru denied the charge was but was denied bail until Tuesday after a request by the prosecution.

She allegedly stormed the City Park polling station with her supporters.

