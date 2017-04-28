Uganda: Observer Locker - Junkies Tip Real to Win La Liga Title

column

Following the El-Clasico drama and the midweek action, the Spanish La Liga title run-in is getting frenetic, although the locker-room junkies believe it is for Real Madrid to lose.....

Kabuye: I think Real Madrid are champions-elect already.

Nsimbe: You must be joking.

Kabuye: Just check how they demolished Deportivo 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Mugalu: Ha. But even Barcelona put seven past Osasuna. Man, Kabuye, you can not write off Barcelona.

Nsimbe: That is true. It is now too close to call.

Mugalu: And if you consider that Barcelona is favoured by referees, you can only dismiss them at your own peril.

Nsimbe: Anyway, for me, I will leave Mugalu with the referees. But what I think is that Barcelona has no distractions now like Real Madrid have.

Kabuye: Eh! By the way...

Nsimbe: You see, it is easier for Barcelona to plan more extensively for the league unlike Real Madrid, that have the champions league to fight for.

Mugalu: But I think Zidane has a good and deep squad, which he is rotating quite well to handle the two fronts.

Nsimbe: So far, Zidane has done a good job, but don't forget that crunch times come with lots of pressure. That can affect results.

Mugalu: But whatever the case, I am really worried, that Barcelona may steal Madrid's championship like they stole victory on Sunday.

Nsimbe: On Sunday, Madrid got excited after getting the equalizer. They should have settled for a draw. It would have kept them atop the league.

Mbanga: But this La Liga is getting more interesting. That Lionel Messi last-minute finish was incredible.

Atusiimire: Like the Alexi Sanchez finish against Man-City?

Kabuye: No. His simulation against Leicester City. That boy is a cheat. I can not imagine Arsenal celebrated an own goal.

Zziwa: But ssebo, what did you want us to do? We got three points.

Mugalu: Our friends are now relying on own goals to get wins? Ebintu bizibu.

Zziwa: Coming from people, who had Martin Skrtel, the chief protagonist of own goals, I am short of words.

Kabuye: Anyway, I don't care about what Arsenal does because no matter what, they are playing in Europa next season.

Atusiimire: Nedda ssebo. Naayanga...That will not happen. We are qualifying for the champions league.

Zziwa: Anyway, for me, I am not a witch-doctor to predict the future. But it seems Kabuye is.

Kabuye: Tottenham egenda kuba embwa z'Arsenal at White Hart Lane this weekend. Then they will shut up.