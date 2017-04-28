Uganda: Observer Locker - Junkies Tip Real to Win La Liga Title

Following the El-Clasico drama and the midweek action, the Spanish La Liga title run-in is getting frenetic, although the locker-room junkies believe it is for Real Madrid to lose.....
Kabuye: I think Real Madrid are champions-elect already.
Nsimbe: You must be joking.
Kabuye: Just check how they demolished Deportivo 6-2 on Wednesday night.
Mugalu: Ha. But even Barcelona put seven past Osasuna. Man, Kabuye, you can not write off Barcelona.
Nsimbe: That is true. It is now too close to call.
Mugalu: And if you consider that Barcelona is favoured by referees, you can only dismiss them at your own peril.
Nsimbe: Anyway, for me, I will leave Mugalu with the referees. But what I think is that Barcelona has no distractions now like Real Madrid have.
Kabuye: Eh! By the way...
Nsimbe: You see, it is easier for Barcelona to plan more extensively for the league unlike Real Madrid, that have the champions league to fight for.
Mugalu: But I think Zidane has a good and deep squad, which he is rotating quite well to handle the two fronts.
Nsimbe: So far, Zidane has done a good job, but don't forget that crunch times come with lots of pressure. That can affect results.
Mugalu: But whatever the case, I am really worried, that Barcelona may steal Madrid's championship like they stole victory on Sunday.
Nsimbe: On Sunday, Madrid got excited after getting the equalizer. They should have settled for a draw. It would have kept them atop the league.
Mbanga: But this La Liga is getting more interesting. That Lionel Messi last-minute finish was incredible.
Atusiimire: Like the Alexi Sanchez finish against Man-City?
Kabuye: No. His simulation against Leicester City. That boy is a cheat. I can not imagine Arsenal celebrated an own goal.
Zziwa: But ssebo, what did you want us to do? We got three points.
Mugalu: Our friends are now relying on own goals to get wins? Ebintu bizibu.
Zziwa: Coming from people, who had Martin Skrtel, the chief protagonist of own goals, I am short of words.
Kabuye: Anyway, I don't care about what Arsenal does because no matter what, they are playing in Europa next season.
Atusiimire: Nedda ssebo. Naayanga...That will not happen. We are qualifying for the champions league.
Zziwa: Anyway, for me, I am not a witch-doctor to predict the future. But it seems Kabuye is.
Kabuye: Tottenham egenda kuba embwa z'Arsenal at White Hart Lane this weekend. Then they will shut up.