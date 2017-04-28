28 April 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Observer Locker - Junkies Tip Real to Win La Liga Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

column

Following the El-Clasico drama and the midweek action, the Spanish La Liga title run-in is getting frenetic, although the locker-room junkies believe it is for Real Madrid to lose.....

Kabuye: I think Real Madrid are champions-elect already.

Nsimbe: You must be joking.

Kabuye: Just check how they demolished Deportivo 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Mugalu: Ha. But even Barcelona put seven past Osasuna. Man, Kabuye, you can not write off Barcelona.

Nsimbe: That is true. It is now too close to call.

Mugalu: And if you consider that Barcelona is favoured by referees, you can only dismiss them at your own peril.

Nsimbe: Anyway, for me, I will leave Mugalu with the referees. But what I think is that Barcelona has no distractions now like Real Madrid have.

Kabuye: Eh! By the way...

Nsimbe: You see, it is easier for Barcelona to plan more extensively for the league unlike Real Madrid, that have the champions league to fight for.

Mugalu: But I think Zidane has a good and deep squad, which he is rotating quite well to handle the two fronts.

Nsimbe: So far, Zidane has done a good job, but don't forget that crunch times come with lots of pressure. That can affect results.

Mugalu: But whatever the case, I am really worried, that Barcelona may steal Madrid's championship like they stole victory on Sunday.

Nsimbe: On Sunday, Madrid got excited after getting the equalizer. They should have settled for a draw. It would have kept them atop the league.

Mbanga: But this La Liga is getting more interesting. That Lionel Messi last-minute finish was incredible.

Atusiimire: Like the Alexi Sanchez finish against Man-City?

Kabuye: No. His simulation against Leicester City. That boy is a cheat. I can not imagine Arsenal celebrated an own goal.

Zziwa: But ssebo, what did you want us to do? We got three points.

Mugalu: Our friends are now relying on own goals to get wins? Ebintu bizibu.

Zziwa: Coming from people, who had Martin Skrtel, the chief protagonist of own goals, I am short of words.

Kabuye: Anyway, I don't care about what Arsenal does because no matter what, they are playing in Europa next season.

Atusiimire: Nedda ssebo. Naayanga...That will not happen. We are qualifying for the champions league.

Zziwa: Anyway, for me, I am not a witch-doctor to predict the future. But it seems Kabuye is.

Kabuye: Tottenham egenda kuba embwa z'Arsenal at White Hart Lane this weekend. Then they will shut up.

Uganda

Army Officers Set for Huge Pay Rise

UPDF soldiers of all ranks are set to receive a massive salary raise in the 2017/18 financial year, which starts on July… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.