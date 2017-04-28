Somalia: Galmudug and Ahlu Sunna Fail to Meet in Mogadishu

The planned government brokered talks between Galmudug and its rival Ahlu Sunna group have failed open in Mogadishu after both sides disagreed on the agenda.

Osman Mohamed Ali, the Minister of constitutional affairs and reconciliation, who is leading Galmudug committee said the the talks ended with failure, due to Ahlu Sunna's conditions.

Continuing, Mr Ali added that central government ministers informed them there were obstacle and hard conditions from Ahlu Sunna, leading to the much-awaited talks to fail.

"At first, we were invited by the Federal government of Somalia to open talks with Ahlu Sunna, but, unfortunately the plan has failed," said Ali in an interview with Radio Shabelle.

Meanwhile, Ahlu Sunna did comment on the issue of the failed power-share talks.