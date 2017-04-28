Somalia: A Somali Elder Shot Dead in Northern Galkayo City

Unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a prominent Somali elder in the northern divided city of Galkayo, the regional capital of Mudug region on Wednesday night.

The elder who was identified as Mohamud Jama Dirshe (Farey) was shot dead by pistol-wielding young men he walked out of his house in the volatile town, according to a witness.

Late Farey died on the spot after he was shot on head during the shooting. The motive behind his murder is yet unclear, but Al shabaab is the main suspect of the assassination.

The killers fled the scene before the arrival of Police authorities.