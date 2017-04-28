28 April 2017

Kenya: Jubilee Primaries - It's Sonko for Nairobi Governor As Sakaja Takes Senate

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Senator Mike Sonko has won the Jubilee primary for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat after trouncing his rivals, including former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

Following a day long counting of votes, Sonko was finally declared the winner in the hotly contested primary after garnering 138,185 votes ahead of Kenneth who got 62,504 votes.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru came in a distant third after managing 7,654 votes.

'Nairobi residents have decided that this is the position that Mike Sonko deserves. We want Mike Sonko to be the Nairobi Governor," one of his supporters said.

"As for (Evans) Kidero, start packing your things because Sonko will eject you. We are coming for you and there is nothing that you can do," another stated.

Sonko and Kenneth had both raised alarm over missing names of their supporters from the Jubilee party register, which had denied the electorate a chance to vote.

Even before the final tally, Kenneth had rejected the outcome of the nomination claiming that the poll was a sham and is now demanding a repeat.

Kenneth complained that the voting process was rigged in Sonko's favour with voters not being checked against the Jubilee Party register as directed by the National Elections Board.

He also claims that voters were transported from neighboring counties to vote in Nairobi besides non-Jubilee Party members being allowed to participate in the primary.

He further observed that in many cases names of voters were missing from the party register.

He had also alleged massive cases of bribery by some of the candidates outside the polling stations.

The Jubilee Nairobi senate ticket went to Johnson Sakaja who won 153,422 votes against Kavemba Mutinda's 126,982 and Ali Badi's 10,132.

