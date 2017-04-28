Eritrea: Students' Week in Senafe Sub-Zone

When people from across the globe gather on May 3 to recognize World Press Freedom Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, the… Read more »

Mendefera — Students' week was conducted in Senafe sub-zone featuring sports and artistic activities as well as general knowledge competition. Mr. BeyeneTesfay, head of Education Ministry's branch and Mr. Hadish Ghebremariam, head of sports and culture office in the Southern region, said that utmost priority will be given to programs that are of paramount importance in nurturing competent and culturally aware youth. Mr. Hizkiyas Whbet, administrator of the sub-zone commended the Ministry of Education for the role it played in organizing the students' week.

