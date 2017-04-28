Uganda: Govt Issues New Rules to Govern Taxi, Bus Parks

Government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the management and levying of parking fees in bus and taxi parks across the country.

The new guidelines, which take effect on July 1, replace the old ones set in July 2013 but expired on June 30, 2016. They are contained in a February 13, 2017 internal memo issued by Local Government minister Tom Butime, which is titled, "Revised policy guidelines on management and levying of parking fees in local government's public service."

In the new guidelines, which Butime dispatched to all district chairpersons and mayors, the government directs that no vehicles shall pay a daily parking fee in the public service vehicle parking areas.

Instead, the government directs that all vehicle owners and drivers shall pay a monthly parking fee to a local government or urban authority's bank account, where the vehicle picks and drops passengers routinely.

"Each local government shall levy not more than Shs 80,000 per vehicle for each calendar month," says the memo. "This rate may be reviewed and revised by the minister in consultation with key stakeholders every financial year."

The memo also set guidelines on development of parks, the organizational structures in parks, procuring the services of park operators, as well as a number of temporary provisions to manage the transition to the new guidelines.

Regarding the development of parks, Butime states in the memo that the sale of a park must be approved by the local government ministry, as well as adhere to the laws government the disposal of public assets (PPDA Act 2003).

"The sitting park operators shall be free to jointly re-develop the parks on condition that they can mobilise funds, have the capacity to construct modern parks which meet universally acceptable standards and should have the necessary approvals from their respective local governments," the memo adds.

In the event that park operators are unable to raise the required funds to reconstruct and modernize the parks, the governments are free to identify a partner with whom they can pool resources and jointly reconstruct the park based on the Public Private Partnership Act or PPDA Act. This arrangement, however, has to receive the ministry's approval.

The government also requires park operators to register a cooperative society with the ministry responsible for cooperatives. The members will pay membership and subscription fees as set in the Cooperative Societies' Act. The coop will be their vehicle to develop the parks.

"No private companies and individual persons, other than the park operators' cooperative society, shall be allowed to develop or manage public vehicle parks," says the memo, which is also copied to the prime minister, ministers for the presidency and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the inspector general of police, all RDCs, all CAOs and all town clerks..

According to the memo, procurement for the management services in all local governments will be reserved for park operators, who will use either the direct procurement method or the selective bidding method.

The memo also sets terms for payment of management contract services, and sharing of revenues from parking fees between local governments and administrative units, among others. The central government, however, does not set penalties and fines for non-compliance and abuse of collections, leaving that responsibility to the local governments who will enact ordinances and by-laws.

IMPLICATIONS OF NEW GUIDELINES

The new guidelines have several implications for different local governments. In Kampala, for instance, city authorities currently charge taxi operators working within the city a monthly road fee of Shs 120,000. When the vehicles go to gazetted public parks outside Kampala, they are charged an additional levy estimated at about Shs 10,000 daily.

The assistant acting commissioner for urban inspection at the ministry of local government, Yasin Sendaula, told The Observer that the new guidelines will help to streamline the payment of park fees for city taxi operators.

"Currently, they pay more than Shs 10,000 [daily fees], excluding the illegal welfare fee which has been stopped. The rate in the guidelines is less and cheaper than what they are paying now," he said.

According to Sendaula, the issuance of the new monthly fees means that a taxi driver or owner with a car in Kampala will pay at least Shs 200,000 to government monthly.

In 2013, when KCCA increased the road fee from about Shs 70,000 to Shs 120,000, operators protested the move. Government reacted by prematurely allowing the services of Pioneer Easy Buses to ease passenger movements, a move that quelled the strike but created long-term challenges.

Butime wrote that the new directive is intended to ease the management and development of taxi parks at the local government level.

LOCAL GOVT BOSSES REACT

Meanwhile, some government officials who spoke to The Observer said the new policy guidelines are not fair to government employees and the local government councils. They claim some of the clauses will drive down local government revenues.

The town clerk of Iganga, James Luyimbazi, said the new guidelines are not favourable to his administration. "Some of the clauses are not good. I cannot tell how much they were collecting [per vehicle but] for us we could just get money from the tenders," he said.

The town clerk of Hoima, Peter Matsiko, however, held a more favourable view, even though he conceded that the guidelines could reduce revenues slightly.

"It is going to be easy to manage the taxi operators," he said. "Some of these taxis used to just leave in the morning without paying these daily fees to the local government."

Early this year, at least 300 taxi drivers in Mbale municipality went on a sit-down strike, protesting the manner in which the tender to manage the taxi park was awarded to the Bugisu Taxi Operators and Owners Sacco. These are some of the concerns the government says the new guidelines will address.