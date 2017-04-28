Eritrea: Provision of Free Medical Service

When people from across the globe gather on May 3 to recognize World Press Freedom Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, the… Read more »

The medical service which daily provided for a week treating 140 people per day included checkup of respiratory system. According to Prof. Marco Bruno, leader of the Italian medical team, similar medical service is also being provided to Eritrean cyclists. The beneficiaries commending the medical service they were provided called for its sustainability.

Asmara — The Eritrean Medical Association in partnership with its Italian counterpart provided free medical service to citizens working in places exposed to pollutant gases. The medical service was provided to citizens who are working in environmental sanitation and infrastructure activities as well as at Medeber in the Central region.

