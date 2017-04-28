Sudan: Two Dead, Seven Injured, Imam Beaten in Darfur Militia Attacks

Darfur — Two people died, seven - including two children - were injured, and three others are still missing after a night attack by armed militants on Mura and Barkoro areas west of Katur in eastern Jebel Marra. The Imam of a village mosque was beaten by bandits in South Darfur.

One of the survivors told Radio Dabanga that militants on camels and horses attacked both areas on Tuesday night, instantly killed two people, and wounded seven others, including Yousif Ibrahim Adam, Ali Mohammed Haroun and Aisha Saifuldin.

He said the attackers plundered cash, property, about 1,500 head of cattle, and then headed towards El Malam area of South Darfur.

Imam beaten

On Monday, militants attacked Birka Toli village of Abu Ajoura administrative unit in South Darfur and beat the Imam of the Haroun El Haj mosque.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that on Monday militants on camels and horses attacked the village during Maghreb prayer, opened fire in the air before they began to attack the worshipers. They stole cash, more than 18 mobile phones, and plundered Dr. Adam's pharmacy.