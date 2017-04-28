Sudan Call to Return to Peace Negotiations

Khartoum — The Sudan Call (also referred to as Sudan Appeal) forces have agreed on the need to activate the AUHIP roadmap and return to peace negotiations according to the requirements of the roadmap.

The decision was voiced at a meeting held on Tuesday at the home of National Umma Party leader, Imam El Sadig El Mahdi, with a US delegation headed by Paul Stephen, the Director of the Office of the US Envoy.

The spokesman for Sudan Appeal home parties, Mohammad Farouq Suleiman, told Radio Dabanga that the US delegation the important role of Sudan Call for a political solution so as to achieve comprehensive peace and the desired democratic transition in Sudan.

He explained that the components of Sudan Call confirmed this at the meeting, during which the US initiative to deliver humanitarian assistance was discussed.

Sanctions

On the subject of the lifting of US sanctions, Mohammad Suleiman stressed that the US delegation confirmed linking the lifting of sanctions with the Sudanese Government's commitment to stop violating human rights, extending freedoms, allowing humanitarian aid and a cease-fire.

He explained that this is as stated in the declaration of the partial lifting of sanctions through careful and detailed follow-up of what will be happening in the six-month period for the evaluation, most of which has passed.

He said that the meeting confirmed the importance of coordinating the efforts of the international community in support of the peace process and the democratic transition in Sudan by communicating with all the political and civil components in the country.

Suleiman said that the meeting also dealt with peace and democracy in the whole region, with their Arab and African dimensions as a basis for ensuring stability, the need to fight extremism, violence and terrorism.

In a press statement after the meeting, US delegation leader Pau Stephen said that he appreciated the improvement in the provision of humanitarian assistance in the affected areas as a result of the positive dialogue between Sudan and America.

He added that the meeting dealt with enhancing the human rights and freedoms situation in the country, which contribute to the advancement of relations between the two countries.

He pointed out to his country's desire to work together with the government of Sudan on these issues.

The Sudan Call forces issued a statement after the meeting and described it as "positive and useful in addressing the current situation in Sudan and the US role".

Background

The Sudan Call forces include the main Sudanese opposition parties, who signed a joint declaration in December 2014 to collaborate towards the establishment of a "democratic Sudan based on equal citizenship".

The AU High-level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) roadmap agreement was prepared by the AU chief mediator, Thabo Mbeki, to end the armed conflicts in Darfur, Blue Nile, and South Kordofan, and on the National Dialogue. It was signed by AUHIP and the Sudanese government, but opposition groups refused to sign.