Sudan: Haemorrhagic Fever Outbreak Feared in Sudan's Red Sea State

Tokar / El Gedaref / White Nile — Tokar hospital in Sudan's Red Sea state has received dozens of people complaining of symptoms which some suspect might be haemorrhagic fever, a diagnosis denied by authorities.

A medical source told Radio Dabanga that the hospital received more than 60 patients on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mekki Abdullah Mohammed, the locality's Commissioner, has acknowledged the emergence of fevers in the area over the past week, but strongly denies it being haemorrhagic fever.

He told Radio Dabanga that a medical team has arrived in the locality and confirmed that "these fevers are normal in the summer, including malaria".

The Commissioner confirmed that 82 people were infected with these fevers: between seven and 10 infected people are hospitalised every day and discharged after 48 hours.

Cholera

In separate reports, two people died and 10 others were infected with cholera at Shuaib area of El Greisha locality in El Gedaref earlier this week.

A medical source told Radio Dabanga from El Gedaref that the medical isolation centre at Shuaib area has received 16 cases from Friday until Wednesday, two of them died including a woman and a man in front of the grand mosque of the area.

The source pointed out to the discharge of 10 cases who have recovered health from the isolation centre, while four other cases are remaining at Centre 2, which were received on Wednesday

In the White Nile state the death toll due to cholera has risen to five, one woman, one man and three children, this along with the infection of more than 400 people.

A medical source from the health centre of Andalus village said that on Wednesday morning the centre has received 10 new cases all from Jogo and Arafa villages. The source pointed out that eight patients have been hospitalised since Tuesday.