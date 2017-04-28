Kenya: Jubilee Party Appeals Tribunal Receives 43 Complaints After Primaries

Photo: Samuel Miring'u/PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta chats with Charles Njagua after a press briefing at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on April 27, 2017.

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party Appeals Tribunal has already received 43 appeals after disputed results in the ongoing primaries.

In a statement, National Elections Board Chairman Andrew Musangi stated that there will not be any re-tallying or recounting of already announced results unless an appeal is heard and determined.

"For clarity purposes, we wish to inform the public and all contestants that once counting is finished results tallied and announced by the Returning Officers, those results stay until and unless someone lodges a complaint with the party's Appeals Tribunal," he said.

Musangi indicated that the tribunal will only consider appeals that are formally lodged after complainants lodge it and pay Sh1,000.

"We urge any contestant who may feel aggrieved to lodge an official complaint by filing an appeals form and pay a fee of Sh1,000," he said.

He called on the candidates and their supporters to remain calm and to lodge formal complaints in line with the party constitution.

"We also wish to reiterated the remarks the President made after meeting one of the contestants, that anyone is free and welcome to the party and any official appeal will be listened to and disposed of in a fair and fast manner through the laid down procedures," Musangi stated.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta assured those with complaints regarding the Jubilee Party primaries that they will receive a fair hearing.

He however stated that the will of the electorate should be respected and the rejection of a large number of the incumbents is an indication that Kenyans long for the prudent management of their resources.

The were conflicting reports on repeat polls in Starehe after complaints by musician Charles Jaguar who protested that he had been rigged out by Maina Kamanda.