Nigeria: Dutch Couple Visit Ekiti With Boys Adopted 12 Years Ago

Photo: Vanguard

The couple, Ekiti First Lady and the boys.

Yesterday, a couple, Donald and Gertruda Boots, from the Netherlands, who adopted two kids from Ekiti State 12 years ago, brought them back home to familiarise with their biological family and roots.

The two brothers Joshua Oluwasola, 17, and Victor Ayoola, 14, were members of a family of eight, who were adopted by the couple in 2005 during the first tenure of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

The governor's wife, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, at yesterday's reconciliation, expressed her joy while hosting the couple and the adopted children in her office in Ado-Ekiti.

She said: "I am happy to see the two children in good health and in high spirit. My interest in their welfare informed my decision to visit them in Amsterdam in 2006, during my husband's first term in office."

Mrs Fayose regretted her husband's inability to personally receive the couple and the two boys due to an official engagement outside the state. She, however, thanked the couple for taking good care of the boys like their biological children.

Speaking earlier, Donald said they decided to bring the boys back home to familiarise themselves with members of their immediate families.

He said their education will not be complete if they were unable to trace their roots.

The eldest boy, Joshua, expressed joy, thanking the state government and everyone that took part in the adoption process, saying their fortune has improved tremendously.